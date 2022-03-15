Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.81. 325,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.
Largo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGORD)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Largo Resources (LGORD)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.