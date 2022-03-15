Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.81. 325,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

