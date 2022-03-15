Larry Robbins Buys 500,000 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) Director Larry Robbins acquired 500,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 9,244,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,700. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $872.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

