LCX (LCX) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LCX (LCX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. LCX has a total market cap of $67.05 million and $1.91 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LCX has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One LCX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LCX Profile

LCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,292,231 coins. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

