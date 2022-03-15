Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

