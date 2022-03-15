Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,020,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 376.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 90,464 shares during the period.

Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $32.65.

