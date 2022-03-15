Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $15.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Lennox International stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.49. 305,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,047. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $243.92 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.45.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lennox International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lennox International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.43.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

