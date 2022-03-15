Lethean Reaches Market Capitalization of $635,191.18 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $635,191.18 and approximately $27.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.54 or 0.06670797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00272086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.65 or 0.00737078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.00477180 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00354051 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

