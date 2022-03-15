LGCY Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $71,531.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $26.96 million and approximately $71,531.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003507 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

