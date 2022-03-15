Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 9.6% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.29. 1,337,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,309,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.60 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.