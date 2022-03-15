Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Down 25.6% in February

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ASG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 192,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
