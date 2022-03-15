Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LILA stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 198,955 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.7% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,341,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

