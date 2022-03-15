Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
LILA stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.