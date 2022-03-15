Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 8.5% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.69 million and $201,738.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00272461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001213 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001636 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.