Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.34

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 9627547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
LILM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.