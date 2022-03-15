Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.34

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 9627547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

LILM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Get Lilium alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.