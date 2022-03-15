Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 7,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.13. 1,214,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

