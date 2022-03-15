Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.19

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 573217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $572.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,297. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 84,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

