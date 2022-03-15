Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,174,026 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

