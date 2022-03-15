Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,174,026 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidmetal Technologies (LQMT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.