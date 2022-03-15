Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $276.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,445.08 or 0.99543666 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 753,050,575 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

