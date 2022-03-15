Litecoin Plus Market Cap Tops $109,108.96 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $109,108.96 and approximately $68.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,156.90 or 0.99763481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00070053 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017044 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

