Litecoin Price Tops $107.15 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.48 billion and $708.04 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $107.15 or 0.00272277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001204 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,852,269 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

