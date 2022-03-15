LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $2,001.84 and approximately $14.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

