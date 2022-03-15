Livenodes Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000988 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

