Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$116.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.
L has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.30.
Shares of TSE:L traded down C$1.78 on Tuesday, hitting C$112.76. 481,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.37. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$66.11 and a one year high of C$116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74.
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
