Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.30.

Shares of L traded down C$1.78 on Tuesday, reaching C$112.76. The stock had a trading volume of 481,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,895. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$101.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.37. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$66.11 and a twelve month high of C$116.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at C$636,895.74. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total value of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,448.47. Insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,967 over the last 90 days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

