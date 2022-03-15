Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$119.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$111.00 to C$119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

L has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.30.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$112.76. 481,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$101.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.37. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$66.11 and a 12 month high of C$116.88. The stock has a market cap of C$37.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total value of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,448.47. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total value of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$636,895.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,967.

About Loblaw Companies (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.