Lobstex (LOBS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $250,646.00

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $768,435.51 and approximately $250,646.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,279,452 coins and its circulating supply is 23,204,026 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

