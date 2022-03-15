LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Down 2.9% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $763,050.75 and approximately $2,711.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00277879 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003881 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000554 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.91 or 0.01289331 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003095 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,281,314 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,538 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.