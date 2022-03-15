Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 0.5%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

The stock has a market cap of $29.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.