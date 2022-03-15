Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LZAGY opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.50.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

