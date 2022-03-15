Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0730 on Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $72.97 million and $10.32 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

