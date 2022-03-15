Loom Network Reaches One Day Volume of $10.32 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $72.97 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

