Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Trading Down 0.6%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 69,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 237,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lottery.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lottery.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

