Louis Miramontes Sells 250 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LAD traded up $9.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.07. 187,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,164. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.52. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 44.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.