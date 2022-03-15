Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $402,911,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.86. 146,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,813. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.31 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

