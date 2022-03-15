LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,190 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.29% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 167.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

