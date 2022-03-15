LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,190 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.29% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 167.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $50.17.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.