LPL Financial LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 44.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $316.76 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.79 and its 200 day moving average is $312.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

