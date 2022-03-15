LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,926 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,076,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after buying an additional 523,971 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,635,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

