LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $765,000. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,487,000 after purchasing an additional 375,374 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 730,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

