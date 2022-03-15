LPL Financial LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 213.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.