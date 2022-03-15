LPL Financial LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WPP by 50.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WPP by 37.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at $97,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,185 ($15.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $774.00.

WPP opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

