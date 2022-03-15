LPL Financial LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPP. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at $6,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WPP by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in WPP by 340.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.43) to GBX 1,320 ($17.17) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,185 ($15.41) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $774.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

