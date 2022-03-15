LPL Financial LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNSL opened at $211.21 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

