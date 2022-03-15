LPL Financial LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 175,569 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $211.21 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

