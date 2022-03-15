LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.29% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 167.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 41,379 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Shares of MINC opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.