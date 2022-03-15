LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 115,205 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter worth $3,727,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

