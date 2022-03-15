LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after buying an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,397,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -131.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -669.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

