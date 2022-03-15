LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,952 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 10.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $946,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leidos by 144.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 92,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

