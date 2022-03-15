LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.00% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of XOUT opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $46.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.