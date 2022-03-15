LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.