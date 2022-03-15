LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WU opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

