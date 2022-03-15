LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 59.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 54,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 134.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

